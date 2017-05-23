Reviews And Q&A, Behavioral Pop Up, Email Personalization - TargetBay

Why TargetBay?

Unlike other individual eCommerce marketing automation tools, Targetbay’s entire architecture is built on top of a personalized email marketing platform. This means all of the tools work seamlessly together and enable advanced customer and visitor segmentation. The platform enables you to communicate relevant information and provides a personalized shopping experience. The platform also lets you see exactly how your customers navigate across your website, so you can take the necessary steps to convert them. As we grow with our customers, many more exciting tools will be integrated into the platform.

Read More