Reviews And Q&A, Behavioral Pop Up, Email Personalization - TargetBay

4 Fully Integrated Revenue Generation Products

TargetBay tracks your customer’s shopping behavior and digital footprints, so you can engage personally with customers and improve online sales.

TargetBay Review And QA Tool
Reviews And Q&A

55% of shoppers state online reviews influence their buying decision.

TargetBay Email Personalization
Email Personalization

Personalized emails can deliver six times higher transaction rates.

TargetBay Behavioral Pop Up
Behavioral Pop Up

Increase Email Subscribers by 600% with TargetBay Behavioral Pop-Up.

TargetBay Product Recommendations
Product Recommendations

Improve conversions by 915% with product recommendations.

Why TargetBay?

Unlike other individual eCommerce marketing automation tools, Targetbay’s entire architecture is built on top of a personalized email marketing platform. This means all of the tools work seamlessly together and enable advanced customer and visitor segmentation. The platform enables you to communicate relevant information and provides a personalized shopping experience. The platform also lets you see exactly how your customers navigate across your website, so you can take the necessary steps to convert them. As we grow with our customers, many more exciting tools will be integrated into the platform.

Increase In Organic Traffic

Case Study

How Migrating From Yotpo Helped Tarps Now Improve Their Review Generation by 210%
How Divers-supply Improved Their Reviews By 900%

Integrations

TargetBay can integrate easily with these platform to access data needed to drive your eCommerce store effortlessly. If your online store is in any one of these platforms, you can easily install it without any developer support to start accessing TargetBay.

eCommerce Companies Across The World

Learn more about our customers

